Enemy is showing greatest activity in Kostiantynivka direction. 66 combat clashes recorded on frontline overall – General Staff

The number of attacks by the aggressor on the front has already reached 66 since the beginning of the day. Russian troops are most active in the Kostiantynivka direction.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on 13 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas is ongoing. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region came under attack: Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Bezsalivka, Stepanivka, Prohres, Rohizne, Korenok, Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Malushyne, and Hirky.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched three attacks and carried out 85 shelling raids on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

According to the General Staff, no enemy attacks were recorded in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position near Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain most intense. 65 engagements reported on front line in total – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobysheve and Lyman. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance on our troops’ positions toward Platonivka and Zakitne. One assault action is still underway.

No active enemy offensive operations were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 21 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka. Two battles are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day the occupiers have tried 16 times to push our troops out of their positions in the areas of Toretske, Zatyshok, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne and Muravka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

Read more: S-300 launcher, radar station, and ammunition depots of occupiers have been hit, - General Staff of AFU

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times toward Oleksandrohrad, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Vyshneve and Kalynivske. In addition, Kolomiitsi came under an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 13 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, Olenokostiantynivka and Varvarivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Liubytske, Kopani, Mykilske, Shyroke, Novoselivka and Charivne. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked toward Stepnohirsk. The area of Orikhiv came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy attempts to improve their position were observed, but an airstrike was carried out on Prydniprovske.

Watch more: Engineering units strengthen anti-drone protection of AFU logistics routes. VIDEO

No significant changes have taken place in the situation in the other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded there.