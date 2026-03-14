Russian attack on Kyiv region: 5 dead, 22 injured, 184 facilities damaged, with worst destruction in Brovary and Ukrainka. PHOTOS

Five people were killed and a further 22 injured, including three children, as a result of a massive night-time attack by the Russian Federation on the Kyiv region on 14 March. A total of 184 sites were damaged, including residential buildings, educational establishments and infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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"I am working at the sites where the aftermath of the enemy’s massive night-time attack on the Kyiv region is being dealt with. I visited Brovary and Ukrainka, where some of the most severe damage has been recorded," he wrote.

Last night, Russia once again launched a treacherous attack on the Kyiv region using missiles and drones. Civilian settlements were hit — residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Casualties of the shelling

Unfortunately, we have suffered losses. Four people were killed as a result of the enemy attack. A further 22 residents of the region were injured, including three children.

In the Brovary community, two people are in a critical condition — doctors are providing them with all necessary care, and they are under constant medical supervision.

Sadly, the death toll from Russia’s overnight massive strike on the Kyiv region has risen to five.

The enemy killed another person in the Vyshhorod district.

Destruction

The consequences of the attack have been recorded in six districts of the region — Brovary, Obukhiv, Vyshhorod, Bucha, Boryspil, and Bila Tserkva. A total of 184 properties have been damaged. Among them are 41 high-rise buildings and 43 private houses. Dormitories, educational institutions, warehouses and industrial premises, a church, unfinished buildings, dozens of non-residential buildings and 60 vehicles were also damaged. In the high-rise buildings, the blast wave shattered windows and damaged balconies — in effect, hundreds of flats have damaged glazing, and in one of them, debris has pierced the roof. Certain life-support systems in the settlements have also been damaged.

The Obukhiv and Brovary districts suffered the most damage.

In the Brovary district, 67 properties were damaged. These include private and multi-storey residential buildings, halls of residence, warehouses and industrial premises, as well as office and commercial buildings. Transport also suffered significant damage — dozens of vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

In the Vyshhorod district, a multi-storey building, private homes and warehouses were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, the enemy struck residential buildings and social infrastructure. Multi-storey and private houses, educational establishments — lyceums and a nursery school — and non-residential premises were damaged. A church was also damaged as a result of the attack.

In the Bucha district, a private house was damaged. We are also recording damage in the Bila Tserkva and Boryspil districts.

Damage to energy and gas infrastructure

In the Obukhiv district, six settlements have been left without gas supply — Ukrainka, Veremya, Zhukivtsi, Trypillia, Khalepia and Shcherbakivka. In total, this affects 7,911 customers. Specialists are already working on repairs and plan to restore gas supply within two days.

In the town of Ukrainka, heating has been temporarily suspended in 62 apartment blocks, affecting over 8,300 customers.

Heating is also partially unavailable in Obukhiv, where the supply has been cut off to 64 buildings. Utility services are working to repair the damage. According to preliminary estimates, the heating supply is expected to be restored within 24 hours.

In the Brovary, Vyshhorod and Obukhiv districts, around 1,348 customers are without power. Power engineers are working to restore electricity to people as quickly as possible. Power has already been restored to some areas.

Meanwhile, centralised water supply and drainage services in all communities across the region are operating as normal.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 12 March, says Air Force of AFU (updated)

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Assistance from emergency services

All emergency services are operating on the ground — rescue workers, medics, police, and municipal and social services. Relief centres have been set up, people are being provided with medical and psychological support, and volunteers have been mobilised.

In Brovary, a ‘resilience bus’ is operating for residents, where people can warm up, receive assistance and necessary information. Hot meals have also been organised for affected residents.

"We are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack as quickly as possible and to help people. I would like to thank all the services that are working tirelessly on the ground," emphasised Kalashnyk.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also urged all residents of the region not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in safe places during air raid alerts.









