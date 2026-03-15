Fedorov will focus on developing Ukraine’s own air defence system to protect country’s airspace, — Zelenskyy

Currently, the priority for Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov is to strengthen the protection of Ukraine’s airspace, particularly by establishing a national air defense system.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a conversation with journalists on March 14, according to Censor.NET, citing "Ukrinform".

Ukraine is working to strengthen its air defense

"The issue is air defense. Either the U.S. will grant us a license for the Patriot system, or we’ll get a license from one of our European partners, or Ukraine will have its own air defense system—whichever comes first. We shouldn’t rule out any of these approaches. But we’ll see which one comes first. Mykhailo (Fedorov. — Ed.) along with the Air Defense Commander and the entire private sector must focus on this issue. Mykhailo visited the entire private sector and spoke with them. He prepared a report for me. "We will take steps regarding air defense and missile manufacturing—you will see them. It is precisely a shift forward, because we simply have no other way...," the head of state noted.

"... The war is over—we’ve been given security guarantees. Planes will be taking off from the airport, and people still need to be confident that if a stray missile were to hit, they would be protected. It’s a matter of comprehensive protection. That’s the number one priority," he added.

What happened before?

As reported, Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine will test a new SAMP/T anti-ballistic missile system this year.

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