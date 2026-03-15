Slovakia has lifted EU sanctions against Russia at last minute, — media

At the last minute, Slovakia lifted its veto on European Union sanctions against Russia, dropping its demand to remove two oligarchs from the sanctions list. As a result, the restrictive measures have been extended for another six months.

According to Censor.NET, DW reports this, citing diplomatic sources cited by AFP.

What is known

According to sources, the government in Bratislava has dropped its initial demand to remove two oligarchs from the sanctions list, which includes approximately 2,500 Russian oligarchs and organizations.

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Sanctions against Russia

It is noted that sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine must be unanimously extended by all 27 EU member states every six months. Slovakia has blocked this process, demanding that Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman be removed from the list of oligarchs.

Had Slovakia not agreed to the extension, the sanctions would have expired on March 15; however, they were extended for another six months, until September 15.

As a reminder, on Saturday, March 14, the Council of the European Union extended the individual sanctions imposed for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity for another six months.