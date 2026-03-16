Media reported that "Lancet" had crashed on Independence Square: Ministry of Defense denied claim (updated). PHOTO

Russian occupiers have used a new type of attack drone for the first time in an attack on Kyiv.

This is reported by Defense Express, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Details

The publication, citing sources, reported that the drone which crashed today near the Independence Monument is a "Lancet".

"Whether this particular object was the target of the strike, or whether the drone was aiming at something else, is currently being investigated. However, the very fact that it was destroyed right in the centre of Kyiv is no secret.

The debris from this drone indicates that it was indeed a ‘Lancet’. In particular, the ‘Lancet’ has a rather distinctive X-shaped tail with a pusher propeller. There is also a photo of a wing bearing a number with the prefix RF," the media outlet writes.

The publication notes that it is highly likely that artificial intelligence was used in this "Lancet" kamikaze drone. It was configured for swarm operation, autonomous navigation, target search and strike without communication with the operator. This is indicated by the very unusual markings in the form of coloured circles.

"Such markings are found on Russian V2U autonomous drones. It is believed that they are needed to ensure the drones stay together whilst moving in a 'swarm'. And this morning’s drone attack on Kyiv was precisely a group attack. It is also possible that this drone used communication via mesh modems or mobile networks," the article states.

The authors noted that the distance from the Russian border to the centre of Kyiv is over 200 km. Whether the "Lancet" can cover such a distance at all remains an open question and a possibility that cannot be ruled out. At the same time, the distance from Belarus to Kyiv is 90 km.

"It is also worth adding that, in general, the very fact of an attempted strike on the centre of Kyiv using a 'Lancet' drone, which carries a warhead weighing up to 3 kg, appears to be merely a demonstration of the Russian Federation’s new capabilities for terrorist attacks. On the other hand, it removes any reservations regarding the autonomy of Ukrainian long-range drones," the report concluded.

What is the Ministry of Defense saying?

Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense on technological issues, stated that no "Lancet" drones can reach Kyiv.

"These are strike UAVs with a small payload designed to strike frontline targets. These UAVs physically lack the battery capacity and radio control capabilities required for such a mission.

I believe that the debris was likely deliberately dropped from 'Shaheds' as part of the enemy’s special information operation.

I am very sorry that one publication decided to play into the enemy’s hands and hype this topic by publishing police photos from the site where the debris was found.

We are continuing to gather information to analyze the events. We are studying radio signals, radar data, and photos from interceptor drones," he explained.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy sector of Kyiv and region, there are outages in capital and 6 regions, - Ministry of Energy

What preceded this?

On the morning of 16 March, an air raid alert was issued. Explosions were heard in Kyiv. It is known that debris from a UAV fell in three districts of the capital.

It was later reported that debris from a Russian UAV had fallen near the Independence Monument in Kyiv.

Read more: Russia is attacking Kyiv with drones again: air defence forces are in action. Kyiv is under threat of missile strike (updated)