Ihnat on morning drone attack on Kyiv and region: Drones have communication channels, enemy can control them

During an atypical attack on 16 March, Russian troops directed more than 30 drones of various types toward the Kyiv region. These included both strike and reconnaissance drones.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated on air by Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Directorate of the Air Force Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

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"One piece of not very good news is that these drones indeed have communication channels, and the enemy can control them. There were reconnaissance ones as well, but mostly strike drones," he explained.

As for the good news, Ihnat said that almost all enemy UAVs were shot down.

"We saw fragments in the center of the capital. They will identify what kind of drones they were and how the enemy is modernizing them," Ihnat added.

Background

On the morning of 16 March, Russians attacked Kyiv and the region with UAVs. Fragments of a downed Russian drone fell near the Independence Monument.

According to Defense Express, Russian occupiers used a new type of strike drone for the attack on Kyiv for the first time. In particular, the one that fell in the center of the capital was a Lancet equipped with artificial intelligence.

Watch more: Debris from Russian UAV fell near Independence Monument in Kyiv. VIDEO