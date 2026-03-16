"Zelenskyy will remain in history like Khmelnytskyi" – Servant of People’s Bohutska

Servant of the People MP Liza Bohutska has said that President Zelenskyy’s name has "already been engraved in gold letters" in Ukraine’s history.

She said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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According to her, many of the lawmakers who entered parliament alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy betrayed him even before the full-scale war.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s statement on mobilizing MPs was "misinterpreted," Servant of People’s Arakhamiia says

"Some turned out to be collaborators, some went abroad and didn’t return, bribes, failure to declare acquired property, and so on. There are those who switched to another faction ‘out of conviction’.

Yes. There are those outraged that Zelenskyy is always ‘the golden boy’, while Parliament is crap. But you have to admit: the large number of those who formally or in fact have ceased to be members of the mono-majority gives the President grounds to answer journalists’ questions about the state of the mono-majority the way he did the last time. ‘If they do not want to work in Parliament, they have the opportunity to serve in the military’ (not a quote, but that is the gist)," she explained.

Bohutska is convinced that had Zelenskyy not been president and had he not brought these MPs into parliament, Ukraine would have faced "Minsk 3, 4, 5".

Read more: Zelenskyy is like Churchill and Havel. He is steel lion that world history has been waiting for, - "servant of people" Bohutska

"Or Russian would already have become the second state language, or their ‘church’ would be dominant, while the OCU would once again be persecuted as ‘schismatic’. There would have been no full-scale invasion. Everything would have been arranged and divided up with Russia. ...

Once again, I stress: only one name will remain in history. Like Khmelnytskyi, or Mazepa, or Pylyp Orlyk... The name of Zelenskyy. It has already been engraved in gold letters.

No one will ever quote Bohutska, or Yurchenko, or Motovylovets, or even Ruslan Stefanchuk or Razumkov. We are all merely part of the background.

But if our background becomes critically polluted, Zelenskyy’s name will remain all the same. Only in a more tragic way than is now demanded by our glorious military and the people of Ukraine," she concluded.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi wants to become Zelenskyy’s main competitor in elections. It’s disgusting - "Servant of People" Bohutska





