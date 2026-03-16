Zelenskyy’s statement on mobilizing MPs was "misinterpreted," Servant of People’s Arakhamiia says

Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People faction, said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his statement about plans to initiate legislative changes so that lawmakers could go to the front, did not mean the forced mobilization of MPs. His words were "arbitrarily interpreted."

Arakhamiia said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, the faction’s press service told the outlet, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Faction’s reaction

"There is an extremely important nuance here. There is what the president said, and there are certain excerpts and words that were arbitrarily interpreted. We reviewed the president’s full remarks. He said that an MP either works or fights. Like every citizen of Ukraine. We have said many times that in Ukraine now, you either work, pay taxes, contribute to defense, or you stand in defense on the front line," he said.

Read more: Deputies must work in Rada or go to front, - Zelenskyy

According to Arakhamiia, there have been requests from some lawmakers who want to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but the law does not allow this.

"There are individual colleagues who are attached to certain units and do some work there, while being present in parliament on plenary days. But legally they are not servicemen, they are members of parliament.

Obviously, this is what was meant. That the president is ready to discuss with parliament legislative changes that would allow lawmakers to be servicemen," the faction leader added.

Read more: Mobilized IT specialists can serve in their field of specialization and receive officer’s rank, - Ministry of Defense

Background