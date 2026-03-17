Survived Russian attack: woman from Bohodukhiv, who lost her three children and husband, gave birth to daughter

Olha Krivohub from Bohodukhiv, who lost her husband and three children in a Russian drone strike, gave birth to a daughter, Kateryna, on March 11.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Kovalenko, head of the Zolochiv Civil-Military Administration, reported this to Suspilne Kharkiv.

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According to him, Olha and her daughter are at the maternity ward.

"She gave birth, and everything is fine. Both the mother and the baby are doing well," said Kovalenko.

Kovalenko says that after the Russian strike on Olha’s family home in Bohodukhiv, she has been living in Skovorodynivka in the Zolochiv community.

"She has a sister there, and her parents’ house is there. Her husband’s brothers and sisters are there too. She is not alone," said Kovalenko.

Read more: Kharkiv region bids farewell to veteran Hryhorii Shykula and his three children killed in Russian strike on Bohodukhiv. PHOTOS

The strike on Bohodukhiv

On February 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an enemy UAV—preliminary reports indicate it was a "Geran-2" model—struck a private residential home in the city of Bohodukhiv, where a family of five lived. As a result of the strike, the house was completely destroyed and engulfed in flames, and the family was trapped under the rubble.

Three children were killed—a one-year-old girl and two boys aged 1 year and 3 months (according to the State Emergency Service, Russia killed two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl. — Ed.), as well as their 34-year-old father.

Rescuers managed to save the children’s mother. The woman suffered blast injuries, a traumatic brain injury, an acoustic trauma, and thermal burns. She was 35 weeks pregnant.

Olha’s 34-year-old husband, Hryhorii, was a veteran. He had been defending Ukraine on the front lines for about a year—fighting in the Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia regions, where he lost a leg.

See more: Russians strike Zolochiv: six rescuers and energy company employee injured. PHOTO