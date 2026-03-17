Ukraine has received full set of accession criteria from EU, - Svyrydenko

Today, March 17, the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels received the European Union’s conditions for accession regarding the final three negotiation clusters.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is this about?

According to Svyrydenko, these are clusters:

3 "Competitiveness and Inclusive Development,"

4 "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity,"

5 "Resources, Agriculture, and Cohesion Policy."

Read more: European Union must accelerate pace of enlargement, — Kallas

The full set of admission requirements: what does that mean?

"From now on, Ukraine has a complete set of conditions that must be met for EU accession—for the first time in history," the prime minister explained.

In December, the Ukrainian side received the conditions—benchmarks—for three other clusters: 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process," 2 "Internal Market," and 6 "External Relations."

Next steps toward EU membership

"We are confidently moving forward on our chosen path toward European integration. The next steps are the successful closure of the clusters and the signing of the accession treaty, which will mark the final step toward Ukraine’s full membership in the EU.

The government will continue to fulfill the conditions for accession—implementing the necessary reforms and measures and reporting to the EU," the head of government concluded.

Read more: EU countries have rejected idea of "advance accession" for Ukraine, - Politico