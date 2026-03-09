European Union must accelerate pace of enlargement, — Kallas

The European Union must accelerate the process of incorporating new member states into the bloc.

This was stated by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, according to Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

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"Enlargement must remain merit-based, but in the current circumstances we need to speed up the pace. Enlargement is the antidote to Russian imperialism and a sign that the most ambitious multilateral project in history, the European Union, is here to stay," she said.

Politico notes that Kallas' insistence on faster integration of candidate countries into the EU coincides with tense discussions between the European Commission, which advocates rapid enlargement, and capitals that support a more gradual approach.

"Enlargement has been described as the Union's most successful foreign policy, extending an area of stability, peace, and prosperity," said Kallas, citing Eurobarometer data showing broad support for expanding the 27-member bloc.

But, she added, "we must continue to tell the story of enlargement."

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A senior EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that countries would do everything possible to ensure that the enlargement process continued, despite differences between the EU Council and the Commission.

Politico writes that work is currently underway to ensure that the next three presidencies of the EU Council focus on the accession of new member states, with the aim of concluding negotiations with Ukraine by the end of 2027, even if the conclusion of the accession treaty may take longer.

At the same time, the prospect of public debate on Ukraine's membership worries some EU leaders, who fear that it could provide ammunition for far-right parties ahead of elections in France, Finland, and other countries next year.

Statements on the date of Ukraine's accession to the EU