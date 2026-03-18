Brutal murder of Komarov in Bali: Interpol has issued arrest warrants for five suspects, three of whom are Ukrainians

Interpol has joined the investigation into the murder of 28-year-old Ukrainian national Ihor Komarov in Indonesia. The organisation has issued ‘red notices’ for the profiles of five suspects in the case, three of whom are Ukrainian nationals.

This is reported on the agency’s website, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the suspects?

Interpol has named the suspects in the Komarov case: 34-year-old Denys Halushko, 42-year-old Vasyl Nemesh and 28-year-old Roman Melnyk, all of whom are Ukrainian citizens.

Two others are also believed to be involved: 29-year-old Russian Nikolai Petrik and 27-year-old Kazakhstani citizen Vladislav Akhanov. All five are suspected of kidnapping, extortion and murder.

Read more: Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Indonesia for war against Ukraine - Russian media

The details of those being sought match the information previously released by the Bali police. At the time, they reported that the suspects were six foreigners, citizens of Russia and Ukraine. Four of them have left Indonesia, with the exception of two individuals who are believed to still be in the country.

As of now, only one suspect has been detained – a 33-year-old Nigerian national who, according to the investigation, rented a car for the kidnappers using a forged Belgian passport.

Read more: Ukrainians are recommended to refrain from traveling to Hungary, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

What preceded it

Earlier, reports appeared on social media regarding the abduction in Bali of two Ukrainian citizens – Ihor Komarov and Yermak Petrovsky. They are the sons of well-known Dnipro businessmen Serhii Komarov and Oleksandr Petrovsky (known as Narik). The alleged kidnappers are said to be from Chechnya.

Komarov and Petrovsky are linked to the activities of fraudulent call centres, the so-called Dnipro ‘offices’.

According to information from social media, Petrovsky managed to escape, whilst Komarov was held captive. The latter was tortured, with a ransom of $10 million demanded.

According to the Indonesian publication Bali Post, which cites local police, a report of Komarov’s possible abduction was received by law enforcement as early as 15 February.

According to witnesses, the abduction took place while the man was riding a motorbike with two friends near the village of Jimbaran.

Following Komarov’s disappearance, a video surfaced online in which he, showing signs of physical injury, claims to have been beaten and tortured.

According to media reports, a geotagged photo posted by Komarov’s girlfriend, blogger Eva Mishalova, played a role in the abduction.

Watch more: "Get f### back to Ukraine" and sprayed gas: taxi driver attacked pregnant Ukrainian woman in Warsaw. VIDEO