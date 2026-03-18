Israel announces assassination of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the elimination of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Reuters reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

There has been no confirmation yet of Khatib's death in Iran.

Katz added that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill any other high-ranking Iranian official without the need for additional approval.

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What happened before?

Earlier, Israel announced the elimination of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

The Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the "Basij" unit. According to the IDF, he was killed during an attack on March 16.

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