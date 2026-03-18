ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10699 visitors online
News Israel’s strike against Iran
3 017 22

Israel announces assassination of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib

Israel kills Iranian intelligence minister Khatib

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the elimination of Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib.

Reuters reports this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

There has been no confirmation yet of Khatib's death in Iran.

Katz added that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill any other high-ranking Iranian official without the need for additional approval.

Read: Poland will not send its troops to Iran, says Tusk

What happened before?

Read: The consequences of the war in the Middle East: the global fleet risks facing a fuel shortage

Author: 

Israel (405) Iran (816) liquidation (3092)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 