Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no information regarding EU mission to inspect Druzhba oil pipeline

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has no information regarding the European Union mission to the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which was damaged by Russian shelling, as reported by the media yesterday.

This was stated during a briefing by Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET, citing "Suspilne".

The ministry has no details about the trip

"I am not aware of any specific dates or trips. I am also unaware of the details of this trip that have appeared in the media," said the agency's spokesperson.

Tikhyi noted that the SSU is responsible for granting access to strategic facilities.

"I would like to remind you that granting or denying access to strategic facilities under martial law is a matter for the Security Service of Ukraine," said the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Read more: Slovakia wants to check situation with Druzhba oil pipeline directly in Ukraine, - Foreign Minister Blanar

Repair of an oil pipeline

At the same time, the spokesperson said that the European Commission had contacted Ukraine to inquire about the estimated timeline for repairs to the Druzhba pipeline, and the Ukrainian side had provided clarification.

"The Ukrainian side provided the European Commission with the necessary clarifications in a timely manner. In addition, we are in constant contact with both the European Commission and our partners, including Hungary and Slovakia, regarding the condition of the oil pipeline, the damage sustained, and the estimated timeline for repairs," said Tykhyi.

He noted that the last such briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Naftogaz took place on March 14 and was attended by diplomats from foreign countries, including the ambassadors of Hungary and Slovakia. At that briefing, attendees "were provided with comprehensive information, including photos and video footage from the scene."

What led up to

Earlier, the publication "European Truth," citing an anonymous European source, reported that on Wednesday, March 18, representatives of the European Union will arrive in Ukraine to assess the damage to the Druzhba oil pipeline.