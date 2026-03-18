Lithuania proposes five-year entry ban for performers who appeared in Russia and Belarus

In Lithuania, foreign performers who have appeared in Russia or Belarus after February 24, 2022, may be banned from entering the country for five years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

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What is known

It is noted that the relevant amendment to the Law on the Legal Status of Aliens was registered by conservative MP Vytautas Kernagis together with a group of lawmakers.

"The geopolitical situation requires decisive and unambiguous decisions from us. The National Security Strategy clearly states that Russia and Belarus pose a danger and a threat to our security. Therefore, persons who, after the start of the bloody war, consciously choose to entertain the societies of these aggressors should not be welcome guests in Lithuania," Kernagis said.

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He noted that this change to the law would give state institutions clear legal tools to effectively and quickly prevent visits by such figures.

What does the draft say?

The draft proposes banning a foreigner from entering Lithuania for up to five years if, after February 24, 2022, they carried out cultural, entertainment or other related activities in Russia, Belarus or in territories occupied by them.

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The initiators stressed that this change would have no negative impact on business conditions or development, as it would apply exclusively to those foreigners whose activities are directly linked to states that pose a threat to Lithuania’s national security.