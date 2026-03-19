Russia attacked Ukraine with 133 UAVs: Air Defense neutralized 109 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers launched 133 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The launches were detected coming from the following directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardeyskoye (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

About 70 of them are "Shaheds".

Read more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs: two injured, shops and pharmacy damaged

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 109 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country.

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 11 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 7 locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Russians struck four districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: two wounded. PHOTO