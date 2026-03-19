Kyiv TCR denies reports of increased mobilisation measures in the capital

Reports circulated on social media alleging an increase in mobilisation measures in Kyiv, including the blocking of major roads. The Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) has denied the claims.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Kyiv City TCR and SS said this in a comment to Channel 24.

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What is known?

According to information previously spread online, TCR units in Kyiv allegedly began blocking major roads and increasing the number of patrols, purportedly intensifying roundups and mobilisation measures.

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Фото: Скриншот

What was the comment from the TCR and SS?

When asked about the credibility of such reports, the press service of the Kyiv City TCR and SS rejected the allegations.

"Mobilisation measures are operating steadily; they cannot be either intensified or reduced. As Ukraine is at war, they continue as before. There have been no changes to legislation or to regulatory acts regarding mobilisation measures," the territorial centre said.

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