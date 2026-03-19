Loss at front: NGU Socrates crew fighters killed in Kharkiv region

Three servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed in the Kharkiv region while carrying out a combat mission.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated in a message by the NGU combat team Lasar’s Group.

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It is noted that the soldiers were killed in a Russian drone attack. They were Senior Sergeant Hennadii Sarkisian, Chief Sergeant Serhii Batyshev and Senior Soldier Mykhailo Antonov.

Read more: Russia changes drone attack tactics on Ukraine – Bild

Combat path and experience of the soldiers

Hennadii Sarkisian and Serhii Batyshev stood up to defend Ukraine in the first days of the full-scale invasion. They took part in infantry battles as members of a rifle unit.

Mykhailo Antonov was a career serviceman. His combat path began back in 2014. He carried out missions during the Anti-Terrorist Operation and the Joint Forces Operation, and after the start of the full-scale war, he continued serving in Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

All three were members of the Socrates crew, considered one of the most effective within the unit. The soldiers carried out missions in the most difficult sectors of the front and repeatedly demonstrated resilience and professionalism.

Read more: Estonian Intelligence: Russia may reduce number of drone attacks on Ukraine due to situation in Middle East

Loss for families and brothers-in-arms

Thanks to the work of the Socrates crew, more than 400 Russian targets were destroyed, including surface-to-air missile systems, self-propelled artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems. For their service, the soldiers received awards and honours.

"Your spirit, willpower and sincere laughter will always remain with us," their brothers-in-arms said.

Hennadii Sarkisian is survived by his wife and two daughters. Serhii Batyshev and Mykhailo Antonov are survived by their wives and children.

The unit stressed that the deaths of the servicemen are a heavy loss for the entire team. Their brothers-in-arms expressed sincere condolences to the families of the fallen.

Read more: Occupiers increase drone numbers on front by 3-4 times, mostly on Pokrovsk direction – NGU