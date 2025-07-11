Occupiers increase drone numbers on front by 3-4 times, mostly on Pokrovsk direction – NGU

Russian forces have significantly increased the use of drones on the front line — in some areas, the number of drones has grown 3 to 4 times since the beginning of the year.

This was stated by National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk during a TV broadcast, reports Censor.NET.

According to him, the highest drone activity is on the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy exerts constant pressure, carrying out daily assaults despite losses. The Defense Forces record thousands of attacks daily using FPV drones, Mavics, Lancets, and other types of UAVs.

Muzychuk emphasized that Russia is also ramping up electronic warfare and reconnaissance capabilities. At the same time, the effective work of Ukrainian drone units is a key factor in holding back the Russians on many front sectors.

It is noted that out of 40 combat engagements in one day, 80% occurred on the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active on the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions. Mostly infantry assault groups of 2-5 personnel, as well as motorcycle and vehicle equipment, were destroyed.

In June, according to the National Guard, the occupiers lost over 32,000 troops, one of the lowest figures since spring 2024.

Read more: Enemy is most actively storming in Pokrovsk direction, - OSGT "Khortytsia"