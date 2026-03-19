Two police officers killed in Donetsk region during combat mission

Two police officers were killed in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, on Thursday, 19 March, while carrying out a combat mission on the outskirts of the city.

This was reported by Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, Censor.NET informs.

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Combat path and dedication to service

According to Biloshytskyi, Police Lieutenant Artem Safonenko served in the Patrol Police of the Odesa region. He joined the Predator brigade and became a senior UAV pilot in the Queen of Hornets unit.

His brothers-in-arms remember him as a reliable person who was always ready to help and who loved his little daughter more than anything.

Senior Police Lieutenant Andrii Mandyk served in the Patrol Police Department of the Zaporizhzhia region. As part of the Predator brigade, he was an FPV group combat engineer and relay drone pilot.

Even after being wounded, he returned to duty, demonstrating true courage and fidelity to his oath. In February this year, Andrii got married.

"They will remain in our memory as people devoted to their work. True warriors who defended Ukraine until their last breath," Biloshytskyi stressed.

Earlier, we reported that three National Guard servicemen were killed in the Kharkiv region while carrying out a combat mission.

See more: Police officers Yuliia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalhan killed in Russian attack in Kupiansk district. PHOTO