Police officers Yuliia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalhan killed in Russian attack in Kupiansk district. PHOTO

Russian occupiers killed police officers Yuliia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalhan, who were performing their official duties in the Kupiansk district.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Another police officer was wounded as a result of the enemy strike.

"Special forces of the 'White Angels' unit set out to evacuate the civilian population. Near the village of Serednii Burluk, the law enforcement officers' armored vehicle was attacked by an enemy 'Lancet' type UAV. As a result of the strike, two police officers received fatal wounds and died on the spot," the report says.

Yuliia Keleberda and Yevhen Kalhan had been with the "White Angels" unit since its inception.

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"Behind them were numerous deployments to the most dangerous settlements, dozens of saved families, evacuated children, elderly people, and persons with disabilities. They repeatedly risked their own lives to save others. Unfortunately, this evacuation was their last," the police noted.

Yuliia was only 23 years old; she is survived by her parents. Yevhen was 39 years old; he is survived by his mother, wife, 16-year-old son, and 7-year-old daughter.

"This is an irreparable loss for the entire personnel of the National Police. We lost not just colleagues; we lost dedicated brothers-in-arms, brave and sincere people who remained faithful to their oath and duty until their last breath.

The leadership and personnel of the National Police express their deep and sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased. We share your pain and mourn with you," they concluded.

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