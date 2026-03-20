Occupiers struck Kharkiv: educational institution damaged

On the night of March 20, Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with a strike drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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What is known?

According to Terekhov, the strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. The strike itself occurred near an educational institution.

"The strike hit near an educational institution in the Shevchenkivskyi district; windows in the building were shattered. No reports of casualties have been received so far," Terekhov said.

Relevant services are currently working at the scene. The area is being surveyed, and details regarding the consequences are being clarified.

Read more: Lyman direction remains enemy’s key target, - Trehubov

Attack of strike drones

On the night of March 19–20, the occupiers continue to attack Ukrainian territory with strike drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Air raid sirens are sounding in several regions. At 11:56 p.m., a UAV was reported heading toward Kharkiv from the north.

We previously reported that, as of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, Russian occupiers had attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times using artillery and drones.

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