Ukraine will receive €90 billion from EU despite Orbán’s veto, - von der Leyen. VIDEO

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU will proceed with funding for Ukraine despite Budapest’s stance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Pravda.

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"The loan remains blocked because Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is not keeping his word. But let me repeat what I already said in Kyiv. We will deliver this one way or another," von der Leyen said.

She recalled that the decision to grant a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine was adopted by the European Council in December 2025.

"There was one condition – that Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic would not participate in the loan. This condition has been met. So let us make our position clear," noted the President of the European Commission.

She noted that the EU "faces difficult challenges".

"But today we have strengthened our resolve. It was a very good European Council," said von der Leyen.

Read more: Orban and Fico refused to back European Council summit conclusions on aid to Ukraine

Blocking of aid and the "Druzhba" issue

Financial aid to Ukraine is currently blocked due to the stance of Hungary and Slovakia, as unanimous support from all EU member states is required for its approval.

Budapest is linking its consent to the resumption of operations on the "Druzhba" oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary. This concerns a section damaged by a drone attack in January.

Russia’s attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline

On January 7, a piece of infrastructure was damaged in Brody, Lviv region, as a result of a Russian attack. Naftogaz reported that the Russian military had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in western Ukraine. A fire broke out, and operations at the facility were halted.

According to the publication Enkorr, the facility in question is located in the city of Brody in the Lviv region and is connected to the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On February 12, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since January 27 due to a Russian attack. He also said that Budapest was preparing to lodge a complaint regarding transit issues.

The governments of Hungary and Slovakia have announced a suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until Russian oil supplies resume via the Druzhba pipeline.

On March 11, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that a group of Hungarian citizens had entered Ukrainian territory without official status or scheduled official meetings.

President Zelenskyy stated that he is unaware of what the Hungarian delegation is doing in Ukraine.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused Zelenskyy of lying and published a Hungarian diplomatic note indicating that Budapest had requested a meeting between Cepec and Ukrainian Minister Denys Shmyhal.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry's note indicates that the Hungarian side did not coordinate its delegation's visit to the Druzhba oil pipeline with Ukraine and received proposals from Kyiv regarding alternative dates for the visit.

Read more: EU will fulfill its commitment to provide Ukraine with €90 billion, - von der Leyen