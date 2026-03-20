Iran attacks Kuwait’s largest oil refinery for the second time

Kuwait stated that Iranian drones had once again attacked the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery, causing a fire.

The AP reports this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is reported that the fire broke out at several of its facilities. No one was injured in the attack.

Iran had previously attacked the refinery on March 19, which also resulted in a fire.

The publication notes that the attack took place during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr in Kuwait—a holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan.

"Iran has been increasingly targeting energy facilities in Arab countries in the Persian Gulf following Israel's bombing on Wednesday of the massive South Pars natural gas field in the Persian Gulf," the article states.

See also: Saudi Arabia has resumed operations at its largest oil refinery following attacks by Iranian drones, according to Bloomberg

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Iran launched a missile strike on the Haifa oil refinery—the largest in Israel.

Read more: U.S. is deploying Marines and amphibious ships for possible operation in Iran, - media