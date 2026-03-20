"Neutron Source" nuclear facility in Kharkiv had been operating on generators for three days due to attacks on power grid, - IAEA
In Kharkiv, the "Neutron Source" subcritical nuclear facility lost power as a result of Russian strikes on a power substation. The facility temporarily operated using emergency diesel generators.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) based on a report from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.
Disconnecting the facility from the power grid
As a result of attacks on a substation near the facility at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, the facility was disconnected from the power grid.
"During this outage, the facility was supplied with electricity from emergency diesel generators," the IAEA said in a statement.
The emergency system was in operation from March 11 to March 13.
The facility is located at the National Scientific Center Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology where nuclear materials are also stored.
Shelling of the facility
- Since 2022, the facility has been repeatedly shelled by Russian forces. The building was first damaged on March 10, 2022; on March 17, 2022, the facility lost power; on June 25, 2022, it sustained damage from artillery fire; and on April 4, 2024, it was damaged by drone strikes.
- In February 2024, five Russian commanders, including three generals and two colonels, were charged with ordering the shelling of the institute. The occupiers carried out 74 strikes on the research facility in 2022 alone, using various types of weaponry.
- Charges were brought against the command of the Russian Federation’s Western Military District, as well as commanders of army and artillery brigades. The investigation is being conducted under Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—ecocide.
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