"Neutron Source" nuclear facility in Kharkiv had been operating on generators for three days due to attacks on power grid, - IAEA

In Kharkiv, the "Neutron Source" subcritical nuclear facility lost power as a result of Russian strikes on a power substation. The facility temporarily operated using emergency diesel generators.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) based on a report from the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

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Disconnecting the facility from the power grid

As a result of attacks on a substation near the facility at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, the facility was disconnected from the power grid.

"During this outage, the facility was supplied with electricity from emergency diesel generators," the IAEA said in a statement.

The emergency system was in operation from March 11 to March 13.

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The facility is located at the National Scientific Center Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology where nuclear materials are also stored.

Shelling of the facility