Russian A-50 damaged as result of attack on Novgorod region of Russian Federation, - General Staff of AFU

On the night of March 20, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched attacks on a number of Russian invaders' targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Thus, facilities at the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast were struck.

"The facility is involved in the manufacture of artillery shell casings (casting and initial processing of large-caliber blanks), as well as in the production and repair of armored steel for the occupying army’s military equipment," the statement reads.

The infrastructure of the "Vostochnyi" training ground (Novopetrivka, temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast) was struck.

The extent of the damage inflicted and enemy losses are being clarified.

Read more: AFU have struck occupiers’ "TOR-M2U" air defense systems and "Bastion" coastal defense systems, - General Staff

The A-50 has been damaged

Following an attack on facilities at the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa (Novgorod Oblast, the Russian Federation) on March 17, damage to an A-50 long-range early warning aircraft has been confirmed.

The aircraft was on the plant’s premises for maintenance and was likely awaiting modernization.

Read more: Drone attack in Russia: explosions at a chemical plant in Nevinnomyssk