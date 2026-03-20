Former Kremlin political prisoner Balukh beaten inside Kyiv TCR premises: police verify reports

Photo: Володимир Ар’єв/ Facebook

Kyiv police are verifying reports of the beating of a Ukrainian veteran inside a district Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

As reported by Censor.NET, the police press service said this on March 20.

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What is known?

The man said he sustained bodily injuries inside a district TCR and SS in Kyiv. He is currently in hospital.

A crime scene investigation team has already been dispatched to the medical facility to establish the circumstances of the incident and take a statement. Law enforcement officers are deciding on the legal classification of the incident.

The institution said more detailed information would be provided later.

Read more: Police officer was shot dead in Sloviansk whilst checking documents, shooter fled, - National Police

Volodymyr Balukh had been beaten

At the same time, Ukrainian MP Volodymyr Ariev from the European Solidarity faction said on Facebook that Ukrainian activist and former Kremlin political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh had been beaten.

According to the MP, Balukh was beaten inside the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Kyiv. Ariev claims that Balukh was struck on the head and then kept in handcuffs all night.

"He was taken yesterday after the court hearing in the case of Roman Chervinskyi because his permanent disability status had been processed incorrectly. When he asked for his confiscated phone, he was beaten. Balukh has now been released. He will soon speak about what happened," the MP added.

See more: 300,000 hryvnias for transfer to rear unit: District TCR & SS official detained in Odesa. PHOTOS