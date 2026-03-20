Enemy activity is heaviest in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. There have been 81 combat engagements on front in total – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of aggressor attacks on the front has reached 81, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's frontline report as of 4:00 p.m. on March 20, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Shelling of border areas continues.

Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Vilna Sloboda, Prohres, Korenok, Stiahailivka, Stepanivka, Kucherivka, Starykove, Znob-Trubchevska, Yastrubshchyna, Rohizne, Bachivsk and Budky came under attack. The settlement of Esman was also hit by an airstrike with guided bombs.

In the Chernihiv region, Mykolaivka came under fire.

Read more: 91 combat engagements reported on frontline: occupiers most active in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy assaults; two more clashes are still ongoing; in addition, the enemy carried out 70 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 11 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems, and launched two airstrikes, using five guided bombs.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched three attacks near the settlements of Prylipka, Zelenе, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one assault on our troops' positions near the settlement of Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the enemy has not conducted active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Sloviansk direction, an enemy attempt to move closer to our troops' positions near Rai-Oleksandrivka is ongoing.

Read more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,285,700 personnel (+1,610 in the past 24 hours), 11,789 tanks, 38,569 artillery systems, and 24,254 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 11 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka and Filiia. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out two offensive actions toward Ternove and Kalynivske.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were eight attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene and Luhivske. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Hirke, Huliaipilske and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Stepnohirsk. The settlement of Komyshuvakha came under airstrike.

Read more: More than 100 combat engagements on frontline, half of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

In the Prydniprovske direction, one combat engagement took place near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have occurred so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.