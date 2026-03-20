Zelenskyy awards soldiers of 59th Brigade of Unmanned Systems Forces who destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter with FPV drone

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order for Courage, Second Class, to servicemen of the Unmanned Systems Forces who destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter with an FPV drone in the Pokrovsk direction.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the President’s Office Palisa and stated in a decree published on the President’s Office website, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Today, in the Pokrovsk direction, operators of the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces calmly and professionally did their job. The Birds of Prey crew hit a Russian Ka-52 with an FPV drone. The aircraft, worth millions, was destroyed by a precise FPV drone strike," Palisa said.

He noted that this was not a coincidence, but systematic work. This is already the second such result for this unit.

"The President has just signed a decree awarding these warriors the Order for Courage, Second Class. And it is absolutely well deserved. This is what modern war looks like today. When what matters is not the size of the equipment, but the level of training, precision and technology. Good job," Palisa added.

See more: Serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

"For personal courage shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and selfless fulfillment of military duty, I hereby decree:

To award the Order for Courage, Second Class, to

ANDRUSENKO Yurii Mykhailovych — soldier

NECHYPAS Davyd Vitaliiovych — soldier

SLIEPKO Serhii Anatoliiovych — junior sergeant

SHAPOVAL Vadym Serhiiovych — junior sergeant," the President’s Office website states.

Watch more: Zelenskyy honoured soldiers and families of fallen on occasion of Volunteer Day. VIDEO