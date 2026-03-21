Russia claims to have shot down 283 drones: explosions heard near Moscow, enterprises attacked

Russia claims there has been an alleged massive attack by drones and that 283 drones have been shot down in several regions. There are reports of damage to oil refineries and chemical plants.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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The aggressor country’s defense ministry claims that on Friday night, drones were shot down over 12 regions of Russia, Tatarstan, in the approach to Moscow, and over the occupied Crimean Peninsula. The largest number of drones was reportedly shot down over the Rostov Region.

Rostov Region: Dozens of Drones Shot Down

The region’s governor, Yuriy Slyusar, stated that approximately 90 drones had allegedly been shot down in nine districts of the Rostov Region. According to him, as of this morning, the threat of attacks in the region remained.

Read more: Explosions heard in Saratov region of Russian Federation: fire broke out at refinery

Ufa: The target is oil refineries

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, reported that oil refineries in Ufa were targeted in a drone attack.

Moscow: Statements Regarding the Downing of a UAV

In the Russian capital, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 27 drones had allegedly been shot down, including several that were approaching the city.

What happened before?

On the night of March 21, a series of explosions rocked several cities in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation, including Saratov and Engels.

On the night of March 20–21, the Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot plants, located in Togliatti, Samara Oblast, were attacked.

Watch more: Drones attacked Samara region overnight: chemical plants are believed to have been targeted. VIDEO