Russia’s large-scale offensive in Lyman-Borivka direction has ended in failure. Third Corps has thwarted enemy’s plans. VIDEO

On 19 March, Russian forces launched their largest-scale attempt to break through on the Lyman-Borivka front. The Russians deployed units from the 1st Tank Army and the 20th Combined Arms Army, but the enemy began to suffer casualties before reaching the Lyman-Borivka line.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Third Army Corps.

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The breakthrough turned into a failure

As noted, the enemy launched an attack simultaneously on seven fronts within the corps’ sector, deploying over 500 infantrymen, 28 armoured vehicles, more than 100 motorised vehicles, buggies and quad bikes. Within four hours, the well-prepared units of the Third Corps turned the Russians’ rapid breakthrough into a major failure.

Russian Federation losses

Enemy losses in equipment: 84 motorised vehicles, 11 IFVs and APCs, and 3 tanks. A ‘Soncep’ self-propelled gun and 5 artillery pieces were hit. Over 160 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

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"For a month and a half, we observed signs of preparations for an offensive. The Russians were stepping up their KAB strikes on our crossings over the Oskil, attempting to cut off our logistics. They began erecting their own pontoon bridges and clearing routes of mines – this clearly indicated preparations for a large-scale mechanised offensive.

We were prepared: defensive operations had been rehearsed across various sectors, and each brigade had its own plan to repel the attack. The corps coordinated these actions – and as a result, the attacks were thwarted on all fronts," noted Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky.

Over the past 24 hours, the corps’ brigades and regiments have eliminated 405 enemy servicemen: 288 killed in action, the rest wounded.

"The Russian Federation’s army failed to capture either settlements or positions. The destruction of the remaining enemy forces that managed to survive in the Troika area continues," the Third Army Corps emphasised.

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What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had intensified its offensive on Lyman and was using three-tonne aerial bombs. Ukrainian troops are holding their defences.