Funeral ceremony for Patriarch Filaret concluded in Kyiv

Photo: NV

The funeral service for Honorary Patriarch Filaret concluded in Kyiv on 22 March .

This was reported by Censor.NET, citingRadio Liberty.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Filaret was buried in Kyiv

On the morning of 22 March, a funeral liturgy was held at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery, led by the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius. Hundreds of people came to pay their respects.

Afterwards, a funeral procession carrying Patriarch Filaret’s body set off from the monastery across St Sophia Square to St Vladimir’s Cathedral.

There, the funeral service concluded and the burial took place, in accordance with Filaret’s will.

Thousands of clergy and laypeople joined the procession.

Watch more: Kyiv bids farewell to fallen AFU serviceman Mykyta Dotsenko. VIDEO

What preceded

We recall that on 20 March, at the age of 98, Honorary Patriarch Filaret passed away. This was announced by the Primate of the OCU, Metropolitan Epifaniy.

He stated that "the memory of Patriarch Filaret will remain in the local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church for all time".

Subsequently, the press service of the OCU reported that the farewell to Patriarch Filaret would continue until 22 March.

More about Patriarch Filaret

Ukrainian Orthodox Bishop Filaret (born Mykhailo Denysenko) was born on 23 January 1929. Filaret had led the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate since 1995.

In December 2018, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which received the Tomos from the Ecumenical Patriarch, named Filaret its Honorary Patriarch.