Havana is preparing its military in anticipation of potential war with US

Cuba has announced that it is preparing for a possible military scenario amid deteriorating relations with the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview given by Carlos Fernández de Cossio, Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to NBC News.

According to the diplomat, the Cuban military is on constant alert and is rehearsing responses to potential aggression. He emphasized that such preparations are a necessary response to the global situation and the growing tensions in relations with Washington.

Cuba is preparing for potential threats

Fernández de Cossio emphasized that the country’s authorities cannot ignore the risks of military conflict. At the same time, Havana sees no objective reasons for such a conflict to arise and hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

"Our military is always ready, and in fact, they are currently preparing for a possible military aggression," said Fernández de Cossio.

He added that the issue of changing Cuba’s political system is not discussed during contacts with the United States, as it is an internal matter of a sovereign state.

Read more: US Senate wants to ban Trump from attacking Cuba without Congressional approval

Tensions over Venezuela and sanctions

The Cuban side made these statements following U.S. actions in Venezuela, where President Nicolás Maduro was detained. This incident has heightened tensions between Washington and Havana, which has traditionally supported the Venezuelan government.

The Cuban government also accuses the United States of intensifying economic pressure, particularly through restrictions on oil supplies. According to Havana, this is causing regular power outages. In March, the country experienced several large-scale power outages.

In Havana, officials believe that economic restrictions cannot continue indefinitely and view them as a form of political pressure from the United States.