Iran has already fired nearly 30 missiles and drones at UAE today

The United Arab Emirates came under a massive attack by Iran involving missiles and drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the UAE Ministry of Defense on the social media platform X.

According to official reports, air defense forces were able to intercept all targets approaching the country’s airspace. These included four ballistic missiles and 25 attack drones launched from Iranian territory.

UAE air defenses repelled a massive attack

The Ministry of Defense stated that the attack was part of a broader escalation in the region. Since the escalation began, the UAE’s air defense forces have already detected thousands of aerial targets.

"On March 22, 2026, UAE air defense systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and 25 drones launched from Iran."

In total, according to the Ministry of Defense, more than 1,700 drones, as well as hundreds of ballistic and cruise missiles, have been recorded as violating the country’s airspace since the start of the conflict.

Read more: Trump: If Iran does not open Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, US will destroy their power stations

There are fatalities and dozens of injured

Two soldiers and six civilians were killed in the attacks. A total of 160 people were injured. The victims include citizens of various countries, including nations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

UAE authorities emphasize that the attacks pose a threat not only to the country but to the entire region. Against this backdrop, tensions are rising following a series of Iranian attacks on targets in several Arab states, which reportedly were in response to actions by the United States and Israel.