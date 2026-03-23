Russian drone hits public transport stop in Odesa region, injuring two

Russian troops struck a public transport stop in the Odesa district with a drone. There are injured people.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

An enemy drone hit a bus stop in the Odesa district. Two people were injured — an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Read more: Russia launched drone attack on Odesa region: homes and port damaged

Other consequences of the attack

The attack also damaged transport and energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to clear up the aftermath are ongoing.

See more: 300,000 hryvnias for transfer to rear unit: District TCR & SS official detained in Odesa. PHOTOS