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Russian drone hits public transport stop in Odesa region, injuring two
Russian troops struck a public transport stop in the Odesa district with a drone. There are injured people.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
- An enemy drone hit a bus stop in the Odesa district. Two people were injured — an 18-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. The victims are receiving all necessary medical assistance.
Other consequences of the attack
The attack also damaged transport and energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency services are working at the scene, and efforts to clear up the aftermath are ongoing.
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