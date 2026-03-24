Since start of day, enemy has attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 49 times – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks has reached 49.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 4:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Tovstodubove, Korenok, Sukhodil, Neskuchne, Iskryskivshchyna, and Sosnivka in the Sumy region came under attack. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Senkivka, and Bleshnia were shelled.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 attacks today on populated areas and our troops' positions.

Read more: Fighting on front has intensified after winter slowdown: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – DeepState

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched two attacks in the Vovchansk area. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one assault on our positions towards Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders twice towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action near Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions towards Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Sofiivka and Novopavlivka. Three engagements are still ongoing.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has attacked positions of Ukrainian defenders 116 times – General Staff

Since the start of the day, the Defence Forces have been repelling 17 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Bilytske and Shevchenko. Three engagements are still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 13 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrne, and Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, and Lisne.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active enemy offensive actions were recorded. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas around the settlement of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

Read more: Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff

In other directions, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.