176 combat engagements recorded over day: AFU repelled 45 enemy attacks in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

A total of 176 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, eliminate its personnel, and exhaust the combat potential of the occupiers by inflicting systematic fire damage.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s (AFU) report as of 10 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy launched one missile strike, using 30 missiles, carried out 38 airstrikes, and dropped 137 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,686 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,950 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault today. In addition, the enemy carried out 57 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Read more: Enemy air defense systems, logistics facilities, and warehouses with drones have been hit, - General Staff

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched four assaults on the positions of our units near Vovchansk and in the direction of Okhrimivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked four times toward Novoosynove, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders six times near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Serednie, and toward the settlements of Lyman and Drobysheve. One combat engagement is still underway.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance near the settlements of Yampil, Platonivka, and Pazeno. One battle is ongoing.

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In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out four offensive actions near Minkivka and toward Vyroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 37 assaults on the positions of our defenders toward Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Novopavlivka. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 45 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Molodetske, and toward the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, Bilytske, and Shevchenko.

According to preliminary estimates, 66 occupiers were eliminated and 21 wounded in this direction today; four vehicles were destroyed; two tanks, two artillery systems, three vehicles, two UAV command posts, and seven enemy personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 131 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Read more: Russia has resumed use of armored vehicles on front lines, - SBGS

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried seven times to improve their tactical position, attacking near the settlements of Ternove, Krasnohirske, Zlahoda, and toward Pryvillia. Ivanivka came under an airstrike.

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 18 attacks by the occupiers took place toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Varvarivka, Myrne, and Olenokostiantynivka. The enemy launched airstrikes near the settlements of Novoselivka, Vozdvyzhivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Svoboda, Yehorivka, Shyroke, and Lisne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active enemy offensive actions were recorded. The enemy launched an airstrike on Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Read more: Fighting on front has intensified after winter slowdown: Pokrovsk direction remains most intense – DeepState

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff added.