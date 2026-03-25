Verkhovna Rada Committee unanimously backed bill to regulate Telegram’s activities in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian Policy has unanimously backed Bill No. 11115 on regulating Telegram’s activities in Ukraine.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The bill stipulates that platforms must officially disclose who their owners are and how they are financed; they must maintain contact with the Ukrainian state through an authorised body; in cases of terrorism, fraud or threats to national security, such platforms are obliged to respond promptly and cooperate.

"If this does not happen, sanctions are envisaged: ranging from financial penalties to restrictions on the use of these platforms by state bodies, banks and organisations that handle citizens’ personal data.



Personally, I would say that it will be important to consider practical mechanisms for implementing these sanctions before the second reading (because it is technically difficult with Telegram), but overall the line of thinking is correct," added the MP.

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What led up to this?