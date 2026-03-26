Enemy attacks are heaviest in Kostiantynivka direction, with 59 combat clashes on front overall – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the number of enemy attacks on the front has already reached 59.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report on the battlefield situation as of 4 p.m. on 26 March, Censor.NET reports.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas is ongoing.

Today, the settlements of Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Tovstodubove, Korenok, Bachivsk, and Ryzhivka came under fire in the Sumy region.

In the Chernihiv region, Azarivka and Kostobobriv were affected.

In addition, the enemy carried out an airstrike near the settlement of Korenok in the Sumy region.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region

Situation in the north

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy once tried to improve its position near the settlement of Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 18 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing.

Read more: NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant in Leningrad region of Russian Federation and communication nodes in occupied territories were hit, - General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 16 times to push our troops from their positions near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two combat clashes are still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy launched six attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. One combat clash is currently ongoing. In addition, Pysantsi came under an airstrike.

Combat operations in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks near Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrne, and Sviatopetrivka. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Verkhna Tersa, Dolynka, Liubytske, and Novosoloshyne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked near Tokmachka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky. The area of Vese­lianka came under an airstrike.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,292,170 people (+1,210 per day), 11,807 tanks, 38,795 artillery systems, 24,278 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Other directions

According to the General Staff, no enemy attacks have been recorded so far in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovske directions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been observed.