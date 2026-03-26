Canada adds another 100 vessels of Russia’s "shadow fleet" to its sanctions list

Canada has imposed additional sanctions on 100 vessels of Russia’s "shadow fleet".

This is stated in a press release by Canada’s Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

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Another 100 vessels

"To further strengthen measures to counter Russia’s sanctions evasion, Canada is adding another 100 vessels from Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’ to its sanctions list," the statement says.

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Russia’s revenues

Canada’s Foreign Ministry notes that Russia continues to rely on oil and gas revenues to finance its military actions in Ukraine, using a network of vessels and supporting entities, mainly oil tankers known as the "shadow fleet", to transport sanctioned goods and commodities, including oil, to countries around the world.

"These sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to finance its military actions while avoiding unnecessary harm to ordinary people," the Canadian ministry added.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is working with European countries on legislative regulation that would allow not only stopping "shadow fleet" vessels, but also blocking them and confiscating the oil.