Zaluznyi’s party has support of 17.2% of Ukrainians, Zelenskyy’s - 16.8%, and "European Solidarity" party - 15.1%, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Four political parties have the highest approval ratings among Ukrainians.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by New Image Marketing Group in collaboration with "Business Capital," according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Respondents were asked to choose from both existing political parties and those that might be formed in the future.

The hypothetical party led by former Commander-in-Chief and Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi received the most votes—17.2%.

In second place is President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, with 16.9%.

In third place is "European Solidarity" with 15.1%.

Read more: Zelenskyy is distrusted more than trusted: SOCIS poll

Who else are Ukrainians willing to vote for?

Kyrylo Budanov's party - 12.3%.

"Fatherland" (Yulia Tymoshenko) – 6.1%.

The "Azov" Party – 5%.

Dmytro Razumkov's party - 4.9%.

"Svoboda" (Oleh Tiahnybok) – 4.8%.

The "Third Storm" Party (Andrii Biletsky) – 4.1%.

The Terekhov–Kim Party (Ihor Terekhov and Vitalii Kim) – 2.9%.

Serhii Prytula's party - 2.6%.

A new party formed by former members of the Opposition Platform – For Life party has 1.7%.

"The Voice" (Kira Rudyk, Yaroslav Zhelezniak) – 1.2%,

Oleksii Arestovich's party - 1%.

Oleh Liashko's Radical Party - 0.8%.

"For the Future" (Ihor Palytsia) – 0.2%.

The other is 3.2%.

21.3% of respondents have not yet decided whom to vote for. 6% would not vote, 2.4% would spoil their ballot, and 4.2% declined to answer.

See more: 62% of Ukrainians oppose giving up Donbas in exchange for security guarantees – KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey, conducted using an interactive structured questionnaire, took place on March 15–17 throughout Ukraine (excluding the temporarily occupied parts of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, as well as Crimea). A total of 800 internet users aged 18 and older participated in the survey. The margin of error, with a 95% confidence level, does not exceed 3.54%.