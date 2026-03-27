Poles fighting on Ukraine’s side exempted from liability: Nawrocki signs law

Polish citizens who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are taking part in the war against Russia will not be subject to punishment. Polish President Karol Nawrocki has signed the relevant law.

This was reported on the website of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Nawrocki signs the law

"On March 26, President of Poland Karol Nawrocki signed the Law of March 13, 2026, on the non-application of criminal liability to citizens of the Republic of Poland who took part on Ukraine’s side in the armed conflict caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the statement reads.

Read more: More than 20,000 foreign volunteers are serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces, — DW

What it is about

Under the law, Polish citizens who joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from April 2014 will not be subject to punishment. These servicemen are required to notify Poland’s Minister of National Defence in writing of the date and place where they began performing military duties in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the date and place where they ceased performing them.

It is noted that this must be done within six months of returning to Poland. Failure to comply with this provision entails criminal liability in the form of a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

See more: International legions: Ministry of Defence clarification on reorganisation of foreign volunteer units. INFOGRAPHICS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Sejm of Poland (the lower house of parliament) had passed a bill exempting Polish volunteers who stood up to defend Ukraine from liability.