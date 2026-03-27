Army of Drones.Bonus: e-Points can now be exchanged for drone and tech components – Fedorov

The Ministry of Defense is expanding the capabilities of the "Army of Drones.Bonus" system. From now on, units can exchange e-Points on the Brave1 Market not only for ready-made solutions—drones, EW, and UGVs—but also for components.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

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"Units will now have more opportunities. e-Points can be exchanged not only for ready-made solutions but also for components. The result is more flexibility on the battlefield. Now, the military can supplement systems for specific tasks and quickly adapt technologies," the Minister noted.

Read more: Ministry of Defence is preparing changes to mobilisation process and AWOL, — Fedorov

Which components are included

The available components include:

communication equipment,

video cameras, receivers,

repeaters,

navigation and power supplies,

payload release systems,

controllers,

software, and other components.

Watch more: Latvia has begun transferring CVR(T) armoured vehicles to Ukraine, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Strengthening manufacturers.

"In parallel, we are strengthening manufacturers. We are launching an advance payment option—up to 70% prepayment for goods purchased with e-Points. This will allow manufacturers to scale production and meet frontline needs faster," Fedorov announced.

According to him, the average delivery time is already about 10 days.

Read more: Army of Drones.Bonus programme expanded to snipers and short-range air defence, Fedorov says