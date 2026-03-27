Army of Drones.Bonus programme expanded to snipers and short-range air defence, Fedorov says
The Ministry of Defence is improving the Army of Drones.Bonus system by expanding the awarding of points. In particular, new areas have been added: sniping, short-range air defence, and army aviation. Significantly more points are now awarded for new methods of using technology against the enemy.
This was reported by Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
More destroyed targets, more points
"E-points have already changed the approach to warfare. It is about clear motivation, fair rewards, and the rapid scaling of effective solutions. Units receive resources based on results: more destroyed targets mean more points awarded. This is direct motivation that makes it possible to strengthen units with new technologies," Fedorov stressed.
Expansion of areas
"We are adding sniping — points are now awarded for verified hits with sniper systems.
We are also including short-range air defence — mobile fire groups and army aviation. These are critically important elements of protecting the skies, and their effectiveness must be reflected in the system," the minister added.
Significantly more points for new methods of using unmanned systems
The introduction of a points multiplier for new methods of using unmanned systems is ongoing. This is accelerating the identification of effective tactics and their scaling across the military.
"Our task is to stay several steps ahead of the enemy in every technological cycle. We are building a system in which the effectiveness of units is directly converted into new technologies, faster deliveries, and stronger combat capabilities," Fedorov added.
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