"There is clear understanding of how to strengthen air defence and infrastructure in UAE, drawing on Ukraine’s experience," —Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian team's work in the UAE

According to him, Ukrainians have been working here for several weeks to help save lives.

"We met with representatives of our team and discussed the initial results and key findings from their work in the Emirates, as well as some suggestions."

"Our shared goal with our partners is greater security. Unfortunately, Ukrainians remember all too well what it was like when Russia launched its full-scale aggression against our country. Much depended on swift and effective defense measures. Today, Ukraine not only needs help, but is also ready to support those who stand by us," the head of state emphasized.

According to Zelenskyy, during this time our experts held meetings with representatives of the UAE security and defense forces.

Read more: There is no date yet for next trilateral talks between Ukraine, United States and Russia – Zelenskyy

"The team is working on strengthening defenses against airborne threats. We discussed this very issue before my meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. There is already a clear understanding of how to strengthen the air defense system and critical infrastructure in the Emirates by integrating Ukrainian expertise. We are talking about comprehensive solutions that have proven their effectiveness," he added.

Zelenskyy also thanked the soldiers for their service and for the respect that Ukraine commands in the region. Our people deserve this respect and are truly among those who can restore security.

What happened before?