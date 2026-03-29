Shooting and explosion in Odesa: 22-year-old soldier on leave detained, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Police have launched a criminal investigation into the shooting in Odesa. The incident has been classified as hooliganism. A 22-year-old soldier has been detained. No one was injured as a result of his actions.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Soldier detained

It is noted that it has been preliminarily established that the offender is a 22-year-old soldier who was in Odesa on leave.

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Details of the incident

On the street near his rented accommodation, he fired several shots into the air, reportedly from a starter pistol, and also detonated a grenade fuse. The motives behind the incident are currently being established.

What are the consequences?

It is reported that police officers detained the suspect in accordance with due process and seized a pistol with ammunition and a grenade casing from him, which have been sent for forensic analysis.

Read more: SBI is investigating shooting in Zaporizhzhia: police officer shot and killed assailant who was threatening him with weapon

Police investigators have entered details of the incident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges is currently being decided.

The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

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What happened

It was previously reported that police detained an armed man in Odesatoday. Hewas on the street with objects resembling weapons. According to preliminary information, he was holding a grenade and a firearm. He fired several shots into the air, and an explosion was heard.