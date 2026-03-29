Iran has shot down US reconnaissance aircraft at airbase in Saudi Arabia, — Bloomberg

As a result of Iran's attack on the U.S. "Prince Sultan" Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the United States lost a valuable E-3 Sentry early warning and control aircraft. Several other aircraft were damaged.

This is reported by Bloomberg citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

The U.S. has lost a valuable aircraft

According to sources, the aircraft, valued at approximately $300 million, was recently destroyed during an Iranian missile attack on Prince Sultan Air Base.

An AWACS aircraft, equipped with a rotating radar dish mounted on its fuselage, is used to detect distant threats and direct other combat aircraft.

Read more: Europe will press U.S. during G7 summit over Russia’s support for Iran, - Reuters

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. has more than 60 such aircraft and can make up for the loss of one.

U.S. Central Command has not responded to the agency's inquiry regarding the loss of the aircraft.

What led up to

It was previously reported that the Pentagon is considering scenarios for a potential ground operation in Iran that could last several weeks—the final decision will depend on U.S. President Donald Trump.