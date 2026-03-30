Iran struck desalination plant and power station in Kuwait

Iran has struck a desalination plant and a power station in Kuwait.

According to Censor.NET, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Energy made the announcement, as reported by The Financial Times.

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The agency reported that a worker from India was killed in the attack.

Consequences of the strike

According to ministry officials, work is currently underway to repair the damage and keep the facilities operational.

A ministry spokesperson emphasized that maintaining the stability of the electricity and water supply systems remains the top priority.

This strike was the second such incident following an attack on a reservoir in southwestern Iran that took place the day before.

Overall, this is the second instance of attacks on energy and water infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region since the start of the war.

Read more: Iran has shot down US reconnaissance aircraft at airbase in Saudi Arabia, — Bloomberg

Signs of escalation

Analysts note that Gulf countries are critically dependent on desalinated water, so strikes on such facilities indicate a serious escalation of the conflict.

At the same time, international organizations are warning of the risks of further escalation.

In particular, the World Health Organization is preparing for possible consequences, including a potential nuclear disaster in the event of a further escalation of the war between Iran and the United States.

Read more: Iran attacks Kuwait’s largest oil refinery for the second time

Against this backdrop, it is reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has launched a war against Iran without a clearly defined strategy.

According to media reports, even several weeks after the start of hostilities, Washington still lacks a clear plan for achieving its stated objectives.

In addition, analysts are pointing to the risks of disruptions in oil supplies, which could lead to rising prices and negatively impact the global economy.

Meanwhile, approximately 50,000 U.S. troops have already arrived in the region and could be deployed in a ground operation, although experts estimate this may not be sufficient.

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