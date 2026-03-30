Part of city of Konotop was left without gas following shelling by Russia
In the city of Konotop, Sumy Oblast, infrastructure has been damaged following an explosion caused by Russian shelling.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Mayor Artem Semenikhin.
"We have damage to the infrastructure. Some residents are without gas," he said.
Details of the shelling
According to the mayor, the explosion occurred in the city around 11 a.m.
The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are underway.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password