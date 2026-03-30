Part of city of Konotop was left without gas following shelling by Russia

In the city of Konotop, Sumy Oblast, infrastructure has been damaged following an explosion caused by Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

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"We have damage to the infrastructure. Some residents are without gas," he said.

Read more: For third day running, the enemy has been attacking Naftogaz facilities in Poltava region: one employee has been killed

Details of the shelling

According to the mayor, the explosion occurred in the city around 11 a.m.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, and efforts to address the aftermath of the attack are underway.

Read more: Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions: damage reported, equipment operations halted