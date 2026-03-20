Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions: damage reported, equipment operations halted

On the night of 20 March, Russian forces attacked the oil and gas facilities of Naftogaz Group. Drone strikes hit several assets in Poltava and Sumy regions.

This was reported by Naftogaz, Censor.NET reports.

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Equipment operations halted

As noted, the attack caused destruction. A fire broke out at one of the facilities and was quickly extinguished.

"There is damage reported. Thanks to the professional actions of the State Emergency Service and the company’s specialists, the fire at one of the facilities was quickly extinguished. Equipment operations have been halted, and a damage assessment is underway," said Serhii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia has been attacking oil transport infrastructure in southern Ukraine for two days: pumping station damaged, — Naftogaz

No casualties

It is reported that at the time of the attack, personnel were in shelters. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Naftogaz noted that this was already the more than 30th targeted attack on Naftogaz Group’s critical infrastructure since the beginning of the year.

Read more: Russia has been massively attacking Naftogaz gas production facilities in Poltava region for two days: number of critical facilities have been shut down